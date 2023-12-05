The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote on a ban on rodeos on Tuesday.

The proposal has been floating around City Hall for the last three years and was introduced by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who cites animal safety as a main concern, saying that rodeo animals are tortured and abused with a variety of instruments.

Animal rights activists side with Blumenfield, arguing that horses, bulls, steer and calves are “chased, wrangled, roped and tormented for spectacle and so-called entertainment.”

Councilmember Monica Rodriguez opposes Blumenfield’s proposal; instead, she is looking to carve out protections for “cultural events,” she says, including Charrería, a national sport of Mexico and traditional equestrian tradition in Mexican and Western United States communities.

According to officials with the California Rodeo in Salinas, which operates the largest rodeo in the Golden State, the language of the ban’s language is “broad” and that the ban would be detrimental to “other areas that impact the western way of live and … events that include livestock.”

City council members are scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the matter.