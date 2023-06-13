Prosecutors charged Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price with embezzlement and perjury Tuesday in the latest criminal case to upend the scandal-plagued governing board of the nation’s second-largest city.

Curren Price, Jr. faces five counts of grand theft by embezzlement, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“Today’s charges against Councilman Curren Price are the result of a thorough investigation into allegations of public corruption. This alleged conduct undermines the integrity of our government and erodes the public’s trust in our elected officials,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release.

According to the district attorney’s office, Price’s wife received payments of more than $150,000 from developers between 2019 and 2021 before the councilman voted to approve their projects. Prosecutors then allege that Price failed to list the money his wife received on government disclosure forms.

“Price is prohibited from having a financial interest associated with any project that was before the City Council,” the release noted.

The councilman is also accused of receiving some $38,000 in medical coverage for his wife while he was married to another woman.

The council has been rocked by a series of scandals. In March, a longtime councilman was convicted on federal corruption charges. Last year, a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government triggered the resignation in October of then-City Council President Nury Martinez and a powerful labor leader, Ron Herrera.

Price was first elected to the council in 2013 and currently serves as its president pro tempore. His district includes South Los Angeles and parts of the city’s downtown. His term is set to expire in 2026.

“We have not seen the charges filed against Councilmember Curren Price. It’s highly unusual for charges like this to be brought up against a sitting City Councilmember without any prior notice or discussion,” said Angelina Valencia-Dumarot, a spokesperson for Price, in an email.

She added that Price, “looks forward to defending himself once he’s had an opportunity to address these charges.”

Mayor Karen Bass’s spokesperson, Zach Seidl, told KTLA that the mayor has been unable to review the charges filed against Price earlier today, but that she is saddened by the news.

The councilman had attended a city council meeting earlier in the day Tuesday.

The charges were first reported Tuesday by the Los Angeles Times.