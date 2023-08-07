Hot labor summer continues as yet another large group of workers have announced plans to strike.

Los Angeles city workers are planning to go on a 24-hour strike Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Striking workers will picket at Los Angeles City Hall and LAX, worker union SEIU Local 721 indicated on Twitter.

They join hotel workers, UPS workers, writers and actors in using strikes — or the threats of strikes — to negotiate for better wages and benefits from their employees.

The L.A. city worker strike would be the first in 15 years, the Los Angeles Times reports.

SEIU Local 721 said about 11,000 people will participate, including “sanitation workers, heavy duty mechanics, traffic officers and engineers,” the Times added.

The workers are “vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement issued in response to the strike announcement.

“They deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January,” she said. “The City will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”