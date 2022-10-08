The Los Angeles Clippers gave back to the community during a drive-thru food distribution event in Inglewood.

The LA Clippers Foundations, alongside Planet Fitness and Solar Optimum, hosted the event at the Kia Forum Saturday afternoon.

As many as 1,000 families were expected to receive the food donations during the event, with the care packages handed out by Clippers players, season ticket holders and volunteers.

The food was collected and packed by volunteers at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Newly signed Clippers point guard John Wall was joined by Terance Mann, Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, Moussa Diabete and Brandon Boston at the Forum.

“I know the struggle that people go through, like being less fortunate, not to be able to take care of themself or taking care of their family during hard times. I wish had the opportunity when I was growing up,” Wall said. “I don’t do it for the camera. I don’t do it for attention … my mom instilled in me, it’s like ‘always be known as a great person,’ it’s better than to just be known as a great basketball player.”

The event was open to any families in need in the Inglewood community and throughout Los Angeles.

Saturday’s event is part of the Clippers organization’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its community ties in the Inglewood area. The team will call the region home when its new $2 billion home arena — the Intuit Dome — officially opens ahead of the 2024 season.

In the meantime, the Clippers will continue to call the Crypto.com Arena home for the upcoming season, which tips off in less than two weeks on Oct. 20.

This season, for the first time in more than a decade, Los Angeles Clippers games will be broadcast locally over the air by KTLA 5.

Those Clippers broadcasts also will be carried by KSWB-TV in San Diego, KGET-TV in Bakersfield, and KSEE-TV in Fresno, all of which are owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc.