An office building that houses several Los Angeles County agencies in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of South L.A. burned early Wednesday morning, leaving two firefighters injured.

The blaze at 2615 S. Grand Ave. was reported at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found “heavy fire” emanating from the six-story building’s top floor.

Ultimately, 160 firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than an hour.

“At this time, everything has been confined to (one) building,” said Capt. Jacob Raabe of the LAFD. “We made sure that the entire building was evacuated and just protected everyone and had them shelter in place in the surrounding buildings.”

About 30 minutes after the report of a knockdown, fire officials confirmed that one LAFD Firefighter was being treated by paramedics for “smoke inhalation sustained during the fierce firefight.”

Fire officials later confirmed to KTLA that a second firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation as well.

No information has been provided as to the condition of the county offices, and the cause of the fire is being actively investigated.