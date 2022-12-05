Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan has certified the results of November’s general election.

More than 2.4 million ballots were processed and counted by the county, equalling about 43.65% of eligible voters.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to announce the elections as officially concluded on Tuesday.

The November General Election saw multiple high-profile races in Los Angeles County.

Among them, Karen Bass defeated Rick Caruso in the battle to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. Alex Villanueva lost his re-election bid to challenger Robert Luna to lead the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Both losing candidates conceded their races and did not challenge the results.

Additional election results can be found on the L.A. County Registrar’s website.

The 2022 General Election took place on Nov. 8, but there are multiple steps along the way that can make it seem like official results are taking forever.

Mail-in ballots received after Election Day, provisional ballots, as well as any ballots that need extra scrutiny due to damage or signature confirmation, are major causes for a perceived delay in results.

The official election canvass began the day after polls closed.

California state law requires county clerk-recorder offices to complete and certify results within 30 days of the election.