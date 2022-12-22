Following several weeks of Los Angeles County having a “high” rate of COVID-19, on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s rate to the “medium” threshold.

L.A. County saw growing COVID-19 rates in the waning days of November and the early portion of December, heightening concerns that the county might have to reinstitute an indoor mask mandate.

But the latest numbers from the Los Angeles County Public Health Department show that case totals have been decreasing in recent weeks.

Data shows that, while the rate of transmission, hospitalizations and deaths is declining since the autumn peak, COVID-19 infection rates remain significantly higher than in the summer and spring.

Despite the reduction in infection rate in Los Angeles County, its neighbor to the south is headed in the opposite direction.

Orange County has been elevated to the “high” COVID-19 rate according to the CDC’s metrics, officials announced Thursday.

Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County Public Health Officer, said residents will need to take extra precautions, especially during the holidays.

“As people spend more time indoors and with loved ones, these viruses will spread,” Chinsio-Kwong wrote in a news release. “We know it’s frustrating to continuously hear about the preventive measures, but they work when followed and can help to protect each other from serious illness.”

To see the rate of COVID-19 in your county, click here.

As much of California grapples with a so-called “tri-demic,” active cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza, public health officials continue to warn the public to take necessary precautions to protect yourself.

Those precautions include wearing face coverings when in public, avoiding crowded indoor settings, practicing good hygiene and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza.