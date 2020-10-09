L.A. County D.A. candidates face off in virtual debate ahead of election

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón are shown in undated file photos. (Allen J. Schaben and Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

With the race to lead the country’s largest prosecutor’s office entering its final stretch, the incumbent, Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, squared off in a debate Thursday night with her progressive challenger, George Gascón, who is riding a swell in endorsements and fundraising after a tumultuous summer shifted political winds in Los Angeles.

The nationally watched contest comes against the backdrop of a burgeoning movement for criminal justice reform, prompted by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis and those of other people of color.

Lacey, a 34-year veteran of the office she now leads, was elected district attorney in 2012 and won a second term unopposed in 2016. She is the first woman and the first Black person to head the county prosecutor’s office in its 170-year history.

Gascón led the San Francisco district attorney’s office for eight years. He previously served as a top official with the Los Angeles Police Department and led the police departments of San Francisco and Mesa, Ariz.

