Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot and killed a man they say was armed with a blade in Palmdale Friday night.

The shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. in the 37000 block of Oxford Drive after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence, authorities said in a news release.

The man, who was armed with “an edged weapon,” moved toward the deputies prompting at least one of them to open fire, according to the department, which said a blade was recovered at the scene.

No information has been released about the man’s age, his name or how many times he was shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.