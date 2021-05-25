Los Angeles County Fair will be held in cooler May instead of scorching summer months

Danica Paz, left, of Sherman Oaks, and Amy Barer, of Los Angeles, attend the 2018 Los Angeles County Fair at the Fairplex in Pomona.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A nearly 100-year tradition of celebrating junk food, carnival rides and farm animals in blazing September temperatures is over.

Starting next year, the Los Angeles County Fair is permanently moving its three-week jamboree to the much cooler spring month of May.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 fairs, but before that, faltering attendance at the annual event was blamed on scorching summer temperatures. The operators of the fair have previously spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on shade areas, umbrella tables and water misters to keep visitors from losing their cool.

Rather than trying to overcome the increasing summer heat, the board of director for the Los Angeles County Fair Assn. decided to reschedule to a moderately cooler month.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.