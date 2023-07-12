Captain Casey Flanders and K9 Julia train in arson detection for the Los Angeles County Fire Department on April 24, 2023. (State Farm)

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has added a new specialist to its arson investigations unit, one who particularly has a nose for the job.

On Wednesday, the Fire Department introduced Julia, a 1-year-old golden retriever and labrador mix, to its team. Julia has a unique set of skills and was trained to detect accelerants and other ignitable liquids, which will aid investigators in their work.

She was trained by Maine Specialty Dogs, a world-renowned training program on the East Coast, as part of its prestigious Arson Dog Program.

The program is sponsored by insurance provider State Farm, which has paid for the acquisition and training of more than 450 dogs and canine teams across North America since 1993.

About one-eighth of a dog’s brain is dedicated to scent processing, State Farm says, which makes them the perfect tool for sniffing out accelerants like gasoline and lighter fluid, as well as other chemicals used in the commission of arson.

“As a canine investigator, Julia possesses up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to a human with up to 6 million receptors,” the Fire Department said in a news release.

The National Fire Protection Association says more than 260,000 fires in the United States are set on purpose, leading to an average yearly cost of $1 billion in property damages.

The Fire Department hopes that Julia’s contributions will lead to investigation breakthroughs and the eventual arrest of arson suspects.

Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the agency is “confident Julia and her handler will greatly assist the Department’s Arson Unit with investigations.”