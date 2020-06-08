Los Angeles County health officials report another 25 COVID-19 deaths amid reopening of churches, hair salons

Holiday beachgoers head to Venice Beach on Memorial Day on May 24, 2020 in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Los Angeles County health officials reported another 1,523 cases and 25 deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday as the region continues reopening higher-risk spaces from churches to hair salons.

“The high number of cases are, in part, due to a backlog of test results received from one lab,” the county’s Department of Public Health said in a news release.

In total, the county has confirmed 63,844 positive cases of COVID-19 and 2,645 deaths.

A rollback of state requirements last month allowed larger counties in California, such as neighboring Orange and Ventura, to reopen sooner than state health officials had initially advised. L.A. County has gradually been reopening retail stores, parks and beaches for weeks.

The state eased health standards for reopening after California’s unemployment rate nearly tripled to 15.5% during the month of April. Protests against the shutdown also surfaced in some cities.

L.A. County won state approval to allow dining inside restaurants and to reopen higher-risk businesses such as hair salons and barber shops beginning in late May. That followed the reopening of more retail stores and houses of worship.

On Sunday, Archbishop José H. Gomez led a mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels downtown for the first time since services were suspended in mid-March, according to the Los Angeles Times. The mass was limited to 100 people.

L.A. County has been reopening sooner than some parts of the state — including much of the Bay Area — while often accounting for around half the state’s infections and deaths. On Saturday, the county reported nearly 57% of all known COVID-19 deaths in California. Some health experts have expressed concerns over a potential surge, and leading researchers at the University of Washington predict nearly 7,000 people in California will die from COVID-19 by Aug. 4.

The statewide death toll reached 4,626 fatalities as of Saturday, according to health officials.

While event venues remain closed, the health risks of concerts and professional sporting events considered too great, demonstrations inspired by George Floyd have drawn thousands of people to areas of Hollywood, downtown L.A., the Fairfax District and Santa Monica.

County Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said crowding at the demonstrations could lead to more COVID-19 infections and deaths. But it would take weeks for the impact to be seen, she said.

“How we behave today shows up in our numbers three to four weeks from now,” Ferrer said Monday of last week.

Law enforcement officials have reported arresting hundreds of people — LAPD reported 2,700 detained within a week of demonstrations. And Sheriff Alex Villanueva has described officers “filling up the buses” with those arrested.

It’s unclear if authorities are practicing any social distancing when arresting and transporting detainees.

Still, demonstrators and advocates have said they feel obligated to show up despite the known virus-related risks, given longstanding issues of police violence and other inequities faced by black Americans.