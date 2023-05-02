The latest update from the official U.S. Drought Monitor shows that more areas of the Golden State are no longer in a drought, including all of Los Angeles County.

Drought conditions have continued to retreat across the state after the winter season brought heavy rain and historic snowfall.

The data, released on April 27, shows that more than 60% of California is free from any drought classification, a percentage that has continued to increase since March when researchers found that more than 50% of the state was out of a drought, which was the first time that happened in three years.

About 31% of the state is considered to be “abnormally dry,” the U.S. Drought Monitor’s least severe classification, while about 7% of the region is considered to be in a “moderate drought.”

No area in the Golden State is considered to be in an “extreme or exceptional” drought, the U.S. Drought Monitor’s two worst classifications.

In November, virtually all of California’s Central Valley was deemed to be in an “exceptional drought,” but now the region is entirely drought-free.

The map showed California’s drought condition on Nov. 29, 2022, and April 27, 2023 ( U.S. Drought Monitor)

However, not all of the state is entirely free from the drought, since “abnormally dry and moderate” drought conditions persist in parts of Northern and Southern California, including Imperial, Riverside and Siskiyou counties.