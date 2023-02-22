The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a phase-two mudflow alert for the Fish Fire burn scar area in Duarte ahead of heavy rainfall expected to hit the region Thursday through Sunday.

On Friday, rainfall rates of up to 1 inch an hour on the frontal band of the storm will bring the potential for flooding and issues near burn scars. Precipitation totals are expected to be between 2 and 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The county’s phase-two mudflow forecast for the Fish Fire area runs from Thursday afternoon through Sunday.

A “Yellow Alert Level,” which applies to residents in approximately 25 homes, will go into effect Thursday at 11 p.m. Residents in that are directed to adhere to the following protocol:

– Mel Canyon Road, from Brookridge Road to Fish Canyon Road, will be closed from Thursday, Feb. 23, at 11 p.m. until Saturday, Feb. 25. The exact time for the road opening on Saturday will be determined upon road inspections. If residents leave the area, they will need to walk back upon their return

– Rain-related parking restrictions will also be in effect on Mel Canyon Road, between Brookridge Road and Fish Canyon Road, as well as on Deerlane Road, between Mel Canyon Road and Greenbank Avenue

– Residents are asked to remove any trash bins from the street

– Trash pick up is cancelled for Friday, Feb. 24, but residents should plan on placing trash bins out Monday, Feb. 27, for collection

Residents in these areas are encouraged to monitor weather conditions at the National Weather Service and monitor the L.A. County Department of Public Works for further alerts.