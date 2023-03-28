More than 30 Los Angeles County-owned buildings are in need of seismic upgrades, according to a list released by the county.

From structures at LAC+USC Medical Center, to the county’s Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles, 33 buildings are at risk because they’re built with non-ductile concrete, which uses “an inadequate configuration of steel reinforcing bars, which allows concrete to explode out of columns when shaken in an earthquake, a prelude to a catastrophic collapse,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

This building material has been heavily criticized as contributing to the massive damage in the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that killed more than 20,000 people in Turkey and Syria earlier this year.

County officials hope to have the buildings retrofitted within 10 years, though the Times noted that “experts estimate [such efforts] will probably cost hundreds of millions of dollars.”