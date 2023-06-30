The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is putting on a dazzling laser light show to celebrate Independence Day.

Taking place on June 30 and July 1, the pre-holiday celebrations will feature a vibrant laser light show with music and special effects that will light up the night sky.

“We are excited to bring 4th of July celebrations for all families to enjoy,” said Norma García-González, Director of the L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation. “The laser shows will spark joy and captivate our residents throughout Los Angeles County, reminding us that Independence Day is about freedom and the opportunity to pursue our dreams.”

Attendees can enjoy a light show on Friday at George Lane Park and Mayberry Park and on Saturday at El Cariso Park, Magic Johnson Park, and Valleydale Park.

The light show will begin at 8:30 p.m. and is expected to last 30 minutes.

The event is free to the public and no registration is required.

For more information about Fourth of July weekend events, visit www.parks.lacounty.gov.