The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously passed motions to strengthen gun regulations just weeks after a mass shooting in Monterey Park left 11 people dead.

The motions, written by Chair Janice Hahn and Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath, also aim to support gun safety legislation.

One item establishes ordinances to prohibit the sale of .50 caliber guns and ammunition in unincorporated areas of L.A. County and prohibits the possession of firearms on county property, with certain exceptions.

The motion calls for the Department of Regional Planning to prepare an ordinance to implement zoning regulations with a 1,000-foot buffer between firearm sellers and “child-sensitive areas,” and for the the Treasurer and Tax Collector to prepare final amendments to the county code regarding business licenses to enhance the regulation of gun and ammunition dealers in unincorporated areas of the county, officials explained.

Other items calls for leaders to send a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein showing support for Senate bills to raise the minimum age to purchase assault weapons from 18 to 21 and to ban the sale, transfer, manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and other high-capacity ammunition feeding devices, as well as state legislation that would strengthen conceal-carry laws and require federally licensed firearm dealers to complete annual training provided by the California Department of Justice.

Yet another item instructs county counsel to draft an ordinance and report back to the board on requiring all firearms in a home to be securely stored in a locked container or locked trigger lock, as well as an ordinance that would mandate liability insurance for gun owners. It calls for the county treasurer to prepare an amendment requiring signs with specific warning language to be displayed wherever firearms are sold.

Tuesday’s approval comes after the board’s recent action to declare gun violence a public health crisis in the county.

“We know that blame for the gun violence epidemic lies with the failure of Congressional leaders to pass even the most basic federal gun laws. Because they have not acted — we have found actions we can take at the county level to protect lives,” Hahn said in a statement.

Solis, who represents Monterey Park and other areas of the San Gabriel Valley, said she will do “whatever is possible” to protect residents from gun violence.

“Gun-related violence will continue to cause mass damage, trauma, and harm if we do not take the necessary steps at all levels of government. This includes supporting key gun safety legislation like Senator Feinstein’s recent action to reinstate the assault weapons and high capacity magazine ban,” Solis said. “Today, living in the United States of America means being at risk of becoming a victim of a mass shooting. To that end, time is of the essence.”