The Los Angeles County registrar’s office in Norwalk was still waiting early Wednesday morning for ballots to be delivered from Van Nuys for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Awaiting final transport from Check-In Center in Van Nuys — will process and report on those ballots as soon as they reach the central tally center,” the registrar’s office tweeted around 2:15 a.m.

There was no word on why the ballots hadn’t been delivered or how long it would take for them to arrive.

The delay comes as the race for Los Angeles mayor is expected to come down to the wire.

With 44% of precincts reporting early Wednesday morning, developer Rick Caruso held a slim 51% to 49% advantage over U.S. Rep. Karen Bass.

The final results declaring a winner of the race were not expected to be known for several days.