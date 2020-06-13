Los Angeles County reports 58 more COVID-19 deaths amid reopening of gyms, museums and campgrounds

As gyms, museums and galleries opened their doors for the first time in nearly three months, Los Angeles County health officials reported another 58 deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday.

The county’s Department of Public Health also reported 1,568 more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of known infections to 72,023, with 2,890 deaths. That accounts for nearly 58% of all virus-related deaths throughout California, according to state and county data released Saturday.

In California, 4,989 people have died of the virus that’s swept the globe. But modeling by the University of Washington — frequently cited as leading U.S. research into the pandemic — predicts that another 3,832 people statewide will die by Oct. 1.

That projection takes into account how cities and counties are reopening and their requirements for physical distancing, wearing facial coverings and other precautions like hand-washing.

Los Angeles County has moved quicker in its reopening than other parts of the state, including some of the Bay Area. But nail salons, bars, wineries, nightclubs, movie theaters and public playgrounds all remain closed.

Most recently, health officials approved the reopening of gyms, museums and galleries beginning Friday, among other previously shuttered establishments. Dining inside restaurants, shopping in retail stores and visiting parks and beaches has been permitted for weeks.

The majority of California COVID-19 deaths are in L.A. County, where the deaths of nursing home residents and staff are nearly 42% of all fatalities in the county.

However, beginning last week, the 7-day average of deaths related to skilled nursing facilities actually began to fall, according to county data.

At least 41 such facilities have reported a dozen or more deaths of residents, and sometimes staff, due to COVID-19. Among the most fatal outbreaks were at West Hills Health and Rehab in Canoga Park and Santa Anita Convalescent Hospital in Temple City. The two facilities are tied to 26 deaths each, county data shows.

The county has worked to provide testing to staff and residents at these facilities. But at a facility in Norwalk, which is tied to six deaths, employees were not tested for more than a week after a resident tested positive, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Friday, a day after that Times report, Ferrer acknowledged delays in testing at nursing homes.

“I know that our team is working really hard, almost around the clock, to make sure that we don’t continue to see delays, especially unnecessary delays, in testing at the skilled nursing facilities,” Ferrer told reporters Friday.