Many Los Angeles County residents aren’t too happy with the overall quality of life in the area, according to a new study from UCLA.

The findings come from the Quality of Life Index, a Los Angeles project Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs that created ratings based on satisfaction levels in nine categories.

Neighborhood

Health Care

Relations between people of different races, ethnicities and religions

Public Safety

Jobs/ Economy

Transportation and Traffic

Education

Cost of Living

L.A. County’s rating improved by two points this year over last year, from 53 to 55, researchers said.

Researchers found that inflation remains a top concern for county residents who fear they won’t be able to afford housing or food as interest rates continue to increase.

Some residents found that their quality of life has also been affected by homeless encampments and believe that the pandemic left a lasting impact on the county.

About 1,429 survey interviews conducted via phone were included in the study.

“Last year’s record negativity appears to have bottomed out and made a slight upward turn,” Zev Yaroslavsky, director of the Los Angeles Initiative, who oversees the index, said in a statement. “But inflation has taken a toll, especially among lower- and middle-income residents.”

L.A. County’s highest ranking, 59, was recorded in 2016 and 2017.

Researchers found that 94% of respondents said they were affected by inflation and the increased cost of basic needs. About 82% of respondents said they have an issue with the rising housing costs in the county and 58% said it was a major concern.

About 30% of respondents said they were worried about losing their homes and becoming homeless, while 25% said they worried their families would go hungry.

About half of the respondents who earned less than $60,000 a year were worried about becoming homeless.

The full study can be viewed here.

The high cost of living in California has long been a hot topic for state and prospective residents, especially those looking to purchase a home.

Low inventory combined with high-interest rates has made the dream of homeownership seem impossible for many people.

According to Zillow, the median home price in California is $716,909, likely much higher for those looking to purchase a home in major cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco.

For example, in San Francisco, the median home price is over $1.2 million; in Los Angeles, the median home price is $890,194, according to Zillow data.