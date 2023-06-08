As the newest class of graduates are anointed in ceremonies this month, one Los Angeles County high school is celebrating a milestone — a 100% graduation rate.

Every single one of Arcadia High School’s 753 seniors accepted their diplomas on Thursday at a ceremony at Santa Anita Park.

Officials said the last time a 100% graduation rate was achieved by the high school was in 2018. To compare, in 2022, the average graduation rate in California was 87.4%, according to the school.

Arcadia High School celebrates a 100% graduation rate for seniors in 2023. (Arcadia High School)

“We are immensely proud of our seniors in the Class of 2023 for their hard work, determination, and commitment to excellence,” said Principal Angela Dillman. “Their 100 percent graduation rate reflects the collective effort of our students, teachers, staff, and families. It is a testament to the unwavering support and guidance provided within our school community.”

School officials credit the achievement to educators creating an environment of learning and growth to help each student reach their full potential.

Among the senior class are 129 salutatorians who were honored for their excellence in academics. Each salutatorian has achieved a minimum 3.93 GPA. The average GPA among all 2023 seniors was 3.47.

Arcadia High School celebrates a 100% graduation rate for seniors in 2023. (Arcadia High School)

Along the application journey, seniors applied to a total of 315 colleges with 5,593 applications sent out.

Graduates will embark on their collegiate journey at universities across 23 states and three countries including USC, Stanford, Columbia, UC Berkeley, Duke, NYU, and more.