The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management to find homes for wild mustangs and burros that have been gathered from BLM land.

Twenty wild mustangs and 10 burros will be auctioned to the public on Friday and Saturday at Jack Bones Equestrian Center, located at 26983 Tapia Canyon Road in Castaic.

The animals are expected to arrive between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and will then be unloaded and sorted in time for the event for viewing and applications which takes place from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The live auction will start on Saturday at 9 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

Adopted animals will be loaded into the adopters’ trailer and taken off site.

“The Bureau of Land Management gathers wild mustangs and burros each year from public lands to protect the health of the animals and rangelands,” LASD said in a statement. “Currently, over 80,000 horses and burros roam public land, which is about three times larger than the capacity of the land to support them. Offering mustangs and burros for adoption ensures the animals are given a second chance at life while ensuring the viability of public lands long term.”

The remaining animals will be available for adoption on Sunday.