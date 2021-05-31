Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy charged with sexually abusing teenage niece

A veteran L.A. County sheriff’s deputy was charged earlier this year with sexually abusing his underage niece in San Bernardino County, according to court records and interviews with the alleged victim’s family.

Daniel Wai Whitten, 43, was charged in March with more than a dozen counts of lewd acts with a child, having unlawful sex with a child, possession of child pornography and communicating with a minor for a sexual purpose, according to a criminal complaint filed by San Bernardino County prosecutors.

The incidents happened between January and November of 2019, according to the complaint. Investigators do not know of any additional victims, said Jodi Miller, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Two of the alleged victim’s relatives — who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect her identity — said the girl was Whitten’s niece by marriage.

