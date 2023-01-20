A deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar.

The department confirmed Friday morning that overnight, a deputy from the Century Station shot himself at Mabel’s Roadhouse, located at 26328 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The Santa Clarita Valley signal reported that the shooting occurred before 2 a.m.

The unidentified deputy was 33 years old and was a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, the Signal added.

“Our hearts are aching for this young man’s family and the grief he must have been enduring. Please seek guidance if you or anyone you know is in crisis,” Mabel’s said on Facebook.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.