The man shot and killed by police on a Fontana golf course was identified as an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday.

The incident began around 4 p.m. in the area of the Sierra Lakes Golf Club when authorities received a 911 call that a man was in a dispute at a nearby home.

Fontana police officers on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Aug. 15, 2023. (OnScene TV)

The man was said to be distraught and drinking before allegedly firing shots into a wall of the home.

A caller reported the man left the home and headed to the golf course carrying two guns.

Witnesses said he fired multiple shots after walking onto the golf course.

“Just started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at the police … It seems that mental health is real. He lost his edge and just started shooting up the neighborhood,” neighbor Myesha Dowe said.

The man, later confirmed by a police sergeant at the scene to be an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, was confronted by police and was shot.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identity of the deputy but he was believed to be in his 40s.