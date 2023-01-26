A man is dead after at least one deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shot him early Thursday morning.

The unidentified man was shot at about 5:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Clarkson Avenue, the LASD said in a press release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness named Kevin told KTLA he awoke to “a body lying in the front porch of one of our friend’s houses.”

“When I woke up, I was worried to see if it was him or who was it,” he added.

Another witness, Giovanni, told KTLA that his brother lives on the street where the shooting occurred. When Giovanni’s brother told him about the shooting, he was worried that it might be Kevin who was shot, as several gangs operate in the area.

“I was worried about Kevin. I thought it was him that passed away due to the gangs. We work for Homeboy Industries and I thought it was him, so I came here fast,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, you may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.