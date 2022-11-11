The latest batch of election results from Los Angeles County shows Robert Luna’s lead in his bid to unseat Alex Villanueva as sheriff continues to grow.

The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office released updated ballot totals on Friday which showed the gap expanding between the two candidates.

Luna carried a lead of more than 205,000 votes after Thursday’s updated totals. By Friday, that number grew to more than 235,000.

Despite the sizable lead for Luna, neither the Associated Press nor the Los Angeles Times have called the race in his favor.

The embattled Villanueva faces the growing possibility that he will lose his job as leader of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department, and now is staring down accusations of campaign finance violations after video obtained by the Los Angeles Times showed Villanueva asking for sheriff’s deputies to support him by donating to his reelection efforts.