Los Angeles County will end its COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution, which protected county residents from evictions and other housing hardships during the pandemic, on Jan. 31.

Officials created the resolution, in part, to protect tenants in unincorporated Los Angeles County areas, as well as cities in the county that don’t have a moratorium in place, the L.A. Consumer and Business Affairs website said.

The protections also were extended to tenants in incorporated areas in the county during the pandemic.

Residents can use this website to see if they live in an incorporated or unincorporated area in L.A. County.

These pandemic-era regulations protected county tenants from different hardships that arose during the pandemic.

For residential tenants, including mobile home space renters, the resolution protected them against new rent increases, harassment and retaliation methods, and evictions.

The protection resolution shielded residents from being evicted due to unpaid rent from July 1, 2022, until Jan. 31, nuisance, no-fault evictions, except for qualified owner move-ins, and unauthorized occupants and pets.

The protection against eviction due to unpaid rent only covered tenants whose household income was at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI). The median income for L.A. County is $77,456, but that number can change based on one’s zip code, according to the Los Angeles Almanac website.

For commercial tenants, the protection resolution shielded them from anti-harassment and retaliations and personal guarantee protections for businesses with zero through nine employees, the website stated.

While most protections will expire on Jan. 31, the county website states that no-fault evictions, except for qualified owner move-in reasons, and anti-harassment and retaliation will remain in place.

More information about this change can be found on the L.A. Consumer and Business Affairs website.

Residents can call a county rent stabilization counselor at 800-593-8222, or email them at rent@dcba.lacounty.gov for any questions that arise.