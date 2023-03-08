Los Angeles County buildings will fly a pride flag during the month of June in honor of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to fly the Progress Pride Flag during Tuesday’s meeting.

The flag will fly above the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles, as well as at all L.A. County facilities where U.S. and California flags currently fly.

The Progress Pride Flag is a modified version of the original rainbow pride flag, with the addition of a chevron pattern in black, brown, light blue, pink and white. Black and brown represent LGBTQ+ people of color, while the light blue, pink, and white colors represent the trans community, according to Daniel Quasar, the artist who designed the flag in 2018.

A Progress Pride flag flies on a flagpole on June 04, 2022 in London, England. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Supervisor chair Janice Hahn said the first pride flag was commissioned in the 1970s by gay icon Harvey Milk, who served as a county commissioner in San Francisco. The new flag will honor Milk’s legacy amid “anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-trans bills being passed at an alarming rate across the country.”

“Here in Los Angeles County we’re making our position clear: in the largest county in the nation, LGBTQ+ residents have the unwavering support of their government,” Hahn said.

The motion was co-authored by Hahn and Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Horvath said raising the flag signals to members of the LGBTQ+ community that they are welcome and loved in L.A. County.

As part of the motion, the County’s Chief Executive Office has been instructed to find more opportunities to fly the Progress Pride flag at all County facilities in the future.