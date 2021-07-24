Los Angeles Dream Center mobilizes volunteers across region, helps local family with brand new car

A family in need is going to get a break Saturday, as two local organizations got together to give the family a brand new car.

This past week, the Dream Center Foundation partnered with Missions.Me in mobilizing over 20,000 volunteers to serve the community of Los Angeles through various services.

On Saturday, the two organizations came by a family’s home to surprise them with keys to a brand new car for a mother and her children. The Dream Center had helped the family move from Skid Row to the center’s transitional family housing program.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 24, 2021.