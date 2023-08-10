Christian Garcia in an undated photo from the FBI.

The FBI is searching for a suspect wanted for his alleged involvement in a large drug trafficking ring operating out of Los Angeles.

The suspect was identified as Christian Garcia, 30, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The drug trafficking organization operates out of the Harbor Area of L.A. and Garcia is allegedly one of several suspects responsible for supplying large amounts of drugs to the Southland, officials said.

He is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Garcia in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California in L.A.

Christian Garcia in an undated photo from the FBI.

He is charged with multiple crimes including:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Cocaine

Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of, a Drug Trafficking Crime

Anyone who knows of Garcia’s whereabouts or has additional information is urged to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.