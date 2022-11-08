Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are neck and neck in their respective bids to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

With 12% of precincts reporting, Angelenos are split on who they want to lead the city following the departure of current mayor Eric Garcetti, who has termed out and is waiting to be appointed as the United States ambassador to India.

If elected, Bass would become the first woman mayor of Los Angeles and the second Black person to hold the office.

Bass hopes to trade in her spot as Representative of the 37th Congressional District to become L.A.’s chief political leader.

Caruso has pumped millions of his own money into the race, picking up multiple celebrity endorsements, including Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Snoop Dogg and Kim Kardashian.

Caruso is a real estate developer who owns The Grove and Americana at Brand shopping centers.

Both Bass and Caruso said they prioritized combating the housing crisis and finding solutions for the thousands of unsheltered individuals in the city.