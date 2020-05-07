Los Angeles tourism expected to draw 22 million fewer visitors, $13 billion less in spending due to pandemic

A person wearing a mask walks past the TCL Chinese Theater during the COVID-19 crisis on April 15, 2020, in Hollywood, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Once one of the world’s most popular tourism destinations, Los Angeles is expected to draw about 22 million fewer visitors this year and lose more than $13 billion in tourist spending because of the coronavirus outbreak.

A forecast commissioned by the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board estimates that Los Angeles County will draw about 29 million tourists this year, down from a pre-outbreak forecast of about 51 million.

Instead of $25 billion in spending on hotels, meals, tour buses and souvenirs, tourists will spend less than $12 billion, the report said.

Tourism board Chairman Ernest Wooden Jr. called the numbers “pretty devastating” and predicted that a full recovery for the county could take as long as three and a half years.

