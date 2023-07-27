A Los Angeles hospital is asking for the public’s help to locate anyone who may know a man who has been hospitalized for several days and is unable to identify himself.

The man has been receiving care at Los Angeles General Medical Center, previously Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center, for four days.

He was found on 6th Street in Los Angeles, hospital officials said, although they did not specify if it was in East or West L.A.

He’s described as a man in his 30s or 40s, standing 5 feet 8 inches, and weighing 180 pounds with a medium build. He has light brown wavy hair, a black and gray bear, and hazel eyes.

The man has no identifiable features and no visible tattoos, officials added.

Due to privacy laws, hospital officials cannot disclose his current medical condition or the severity of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this patient is asked to contact Cesar Robles, a clinical social worker at Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work, at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.

Hospitals across Los Angeles County regularly ask for public help in identifying patients who can’t do so themselves, with generally positive levels of success.