Hospital officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who has been hospitalized for several days after he was found unconscious on the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood.

Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify this man who has been hospitalized since May 11, 2023. (LA General Medical Center)

The unidentified patient has been hospitalized since May 11 and staff at Los Angeles General Medical Center, previously LAC+USC Medical Center, have been unable to identify him or locate any friends or family members.

He’s described as having black hair and dark brown eyes. His build is “slender,” as he weighs 135 pounds and stands at 5 feet 8 inches.

Officials believe he’s about 25 years old.

The man was found on the southbound side of the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood, according to L.A. General. Due to medical privacy laws, the extent of his injuries cannot be released.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to contact licensed clinical social workers Daisy Rivera at 323-409-3754 or Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3877.