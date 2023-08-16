A man hospitalized at Los Angeles General Medical Center is seen in a photo provided by the hospital on Aug. 16, 2023.

Los Angeles General Medical Center in Boyle Heights is asking for help identifying a patient who has hospitalized since Aug. 11.

The man is about 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds, according to the hospital. He has a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

He was found at 601 S. San Pedro St. in downtown Los Angeles.

No further details about the patient, including his injuries or condition, were released.

Anyone with information about the patient or his loved ones is asked to contact Daisy Rivera, a clinical social worker at the hospital, at 323-409-4860 or 323-409-6884.