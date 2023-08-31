The L.A. Haunted Hayride takes over Griffith Park for Halloween haunts and scares. (Los Angeles Haunted Hayride)

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returns this spooky season to celebrate its 15th Anniversary with brand-new mazes and attractions.

The beloved Halloween event takes over Griffith Park and becomes the fictional town of Midnight Falls from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31.

Additions this year include brand-new wagons with various seating options, updated effects, new horror scenes, new add-on experiences, and new attractions.

A new maze, “Hellbilly Halloween,” invites visitors to venture into the backwoods where a “long-rumored cannibalistic family has taken in the spirit of Halloween by dishing out diabolical tricks filled with horrifying treats.”

New activities include:

Midnight Falls Axe Throwing: With the curse of the witch plaguing Midnight Falls, learn to protect yourself from the less-than-friendly ghouls.

Zombie Splat – A GellyBall Experience: Keep the army of the undead at bay and protect Midnight Falls! Gellyball is smaller than traditional paintballs and uses a colored water balloon, allowing for a much lighter impact and no permanent mess. Guests will be aiming at live actor zombies in a zombie apocalypse simulator.

Returning attractions include:

The Monte Revolta Show: Get ready for the ultimate Theatrical Macabre Experience from beyond the grave. Join Monte Revolta, Rotly and Ms. Muerte as they exhume an ultra-shocking musical comedy revue.

The Town Square of Midnight Falls: The central hub of festivities where guests walk between attractions or hang out to soak in the fear as townsfolk roam the streets and interact with outsiders.

Midnight Mortuary – Scorched Earth: Once a beacon of rest and peace, the mortuary has ignited its darkest chambers to show guests a different kind of afterlife. Step into the heat as you’re invited for a rare open house experience, guiding you through the ashen halls where spirits are not set free but forever smoldering in the shadows.

Trick or Treat: Local homes inside Midnight Falls spring to life from the spirit of Halloween, but the ghoulish residents have far more tricks on their minds than treats. The wondrous magic of a traditional neighborhood Halloween celebration is turned upside down as terrors stalk the streets.

Tickets for the L.A. Haunted Hayride are on sale now at losangeleshauntedhayride.com. Prices start at $29.99 on select nights.