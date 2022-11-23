The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for the public’s help to identify a hospitalized man.

The unidentified man has been in the hospital for three days and is apparently unable to identify himself.

Officials at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center say the man is believed to be about 60 years old.

He’s described as a Black man with brown eyes and a shaved head. He’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and 196 pounds, officials said.

Hospital staff say the man also has a “noticeable overbite.”

The man’s condition and injuries were not disclosed, but images shared appeared to show him recovering from a head injury with a trail of staples visible.

The Health Services Department hopes someone may recognize the man and can help them get in contact with his relatives.

Anyone with information about the man, his identity or his loved ones is asked to contact Cristol Perez at 323-409-4317 or Brian Dillon at 323-409-3134. Both Perez and Dillon are licensed clinical social workers.