Paul Anthony Davis, 33, is pictured in a mugshot provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are seeking additional victims who may have been sexually assaulted by a Los Angeles high school basketball coach.

The suspect, Paul Anthony Davis, 33, was arrested on Wednesday for the continuous sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Oct. 14, authorities received reports of an ongoing sexual assault in both the 5700 block of Centinela Avenue and the 17000 block of West Sunset Boulevard.

Authorities identified the suspect in those assaults as Davis.

Davis currently coaches basketball at a Los Angeles high school and is also involved in a local youth basketball program.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information to call Juvenile Division detectives at 424-259-7094 or the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.