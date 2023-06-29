A clearer picture of the status of homelessness in Los Angeles County will come into focus Thursday with the release of the 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will unveil the newest numbers in a press conference at their downtown Los Angeles offices at 9:30 a.m.

The annual report, also called the point-in-time count, in 2019 detected a double-digit increases in the homeless populations of the city and county.

The 2020 count continued that upward trajectory, though the 2022 count found that the increases had drastically slowed, nearly leveling off to about 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in the county and almost 42,000 in the city.