Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking for the public to help identify a man who has been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

The patient has been in the Boyle Heights hospital since Aug. 14 when he was found at the intersection of Griffin Avenue and E. Avenue 31 in Lincoln Heights.

The man is described as being about 60 years old with a medium build, gray hair and brown eyes. He’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 186 pounds, the hospital said.

The hospital is unable to describe the extent of his injuries due to patient confidentiality laws, but images provided by L.A. General appeared to show the man unconscious.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is urged to contact licensed clinical social workers Daisy Rivera at 323-409-3754 or Nicole Crayon at 323-409-3877.

Los Angeles General Medical Center is a public hospital operated by the L.A. County Department of Health Services. It was previously known as Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.