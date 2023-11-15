The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for the public’s help to identify a man that has been hospitalized for more than a week.

The patient is currently at Los Angeles General Medical Center in Boyle Heights and has been at the hospital since Nov. 5.

He was brought to L.A. General from the downtown Los Angeles area, health officials said.

He’s described as having a thin build, standing at 5 feet 11 inches and weighing about 117 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be about 39 years old.

Officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a patient who has been hospitalized since Nov. 5, 2023. (Los Angeles County Department of Health Services)

He also has two “very small” tattoos on his right and left wrists, health officials said.

Due to medical privacy laws, the extent of his injuries cannot be released.

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to contact Cesar Robles of Los Angeles General Medical Center Department of Social Work at 323-409-6884.