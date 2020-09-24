Los Angeles in contempt of court over ‘bulky item’ notices, federal judge says

A Los Angeles sanitation worker removes a chair from the area of 41st Place and Alameda Street in an undated photo. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A federal judge concluded Wednesday that Los Angeles defied an April order that prohibits the city from seizing and destroying bulky objects such as mattresses and carts based solely on their size, deeming it to be in contempt of court because it had posted notices that violated her ruling.

In her decision, Judge Dale S. Fischer did not impose financial sanctions on the city, but told it to draft “remedial notices” that would be posted for at least two weeks in the same areas as the improper notices.

Attorneys representing the homeless outreach and advocacy group Ktown for All and several homeless people complained that L.A. had posted signs ahead of a cleanup in San Pedro indicating that “Bulky items are always prohibited,” as well as other improper notices in three other neighborhoods.

The violations occurred, they said, after L.A. resumed some “comprehensive cleanups” earlier this year — cleanings that require unhoused people to move their tents.

