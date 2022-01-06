‘Los Angeles is safe’: Officials say LAPD, LAFD maintaining needed staffing as hundreds are out due to COVID

Los Angeles officials on Thursday addressed concerns over first responder staffing issues related to the COVID-19 surge.

As of Wednesday, 505 L.A. Police Department officers and 299 L.A. Fire Department employees were at home quarantining because of COVID-19, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a media briefing.

“These are big numbers, numbers that are reflecting the staffing challenges that all of us face,” Garcetti added.

The mayor said both LAPD and LAFD have maintained staffing levels that are needed to keep residents safe. He said he authorized additional overtime funds to help cover for those who are out sick.

“Los Angeles is safe,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. “The efforts of our contingency planning to ensure that we have sufficient staffing so that our patrol units are available to handle not just emergency calls, but urgent and routine calls, is present.”

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 6, 2022.