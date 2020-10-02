Los Angeles Kings fire mascot employee accused of sexual harassment

In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Kings mascot Bailey entertains the crowd during a preseason NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

The Los Angeles Kings have fired the employee who dresses as the hockey team’s mascot after an investigation into a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against him earlier this year.

Tim Smith wore a lion suit and played Bailey in his job as the team’s senior manager of game presentation and events.

He had been employed by the team since 2007.

Smith, the Kings and team owner AEG were sued by a former member of the Kings Ice Crew, which performs several functions for the team at home games at Staples Center and away from the arena.