The Los Angeles Kings will have a somewhat new look this upcoming NHL season.

The Kings announced Monday the team has partnered with Mercury Insurance for its first-ever jersey patch sponsorship.

Mercury has been a partner of the Kings since 2008, and the two entities have just expanded that partnership and secured a renewed agreement, the company said.

Beginning in the upcoming NHL season, the Kings will wear jerseys emblazoned with the Mercury logo in the upper right torso.

The LA Kings have partnered with Mercury Insurance for the team’s first jersey patch deal. (Mercury Insurance/LA Kings)

It’s the first time the Kings have worn a sponsor patch since the NHL began allowing uniform sponsorships in the 2020-21 season.

Erik Thompson, vice president and chief marketing officer at Mercury Insurance, said the company was honored to be chosen as the team’s first jersey patch sponsor, saying both the Kings and the insurance company were “born and raised” in L.A.

“We share a deep commitment to the City of Angels and the amazing people that live here,” Thompson said. “Mercury and the Kings are truly part of the fabric of Los Angeles, and nowhere is this better illustrated than on the jerseys of L.A.’s hockey heroes.”

L.A. Kings President Luc Robitaille said the team was happy to have Mercury as its first jersey sponsor and called the company a valued partner.

“Together we have grown, evolved, and most importantly given back to the diverse communities of people who support us and help make our organizations great,” the Hockey Hall of Famer said. “We look forward to creating even more cherished memories for our fans as our players step out on the ice for the very first time this season wearing the Mercury brand with pride.”

Fans will have a chance to see the new jersey with the Mercury patch beginning on Oct. 3, when the Kings host the Anaheim Ducks in a pre-season contest at Crypto.com arena. The NHL season will begin in earnest for the Kings on Oct. 11, when the teams hosts the Colorado Avalanche.