The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot going in their favor as they attempt to secure a spot in the NBA Western Conference Playoffs Tuesday.

The Lakers finished the regular season as the 7th seed in the Western Conference, meaning they’ll have to defend their playoff spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but they’ll enter Tuesday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves as heavy favorites.

Not only will the Lakers have home field advantage throughout the Play-In Tournament, their opening game will come against a short-handed Minnesota squad.

The Timberwolves will be without their two most impactful defenders Tuesday night in 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and versatile wing defender Jaden McDaniels.

Gobert was suspended by the team for Tuesday’s game against the Lakers after he punched teammate Kyle Anderson during a bench huddle in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The altercation resulted in Gobert being sent home for the rest of that game, which ended in a close win for the Timberwolves and kept their playoff hopes alive. Gobert has since apologized publicly and privately, but the organization opted to keep him away from the team for Tuesday’s Play-In matchup in Los Angeles.

McDaniels suffered a fractured hand during that same game against the Pelicans after he apparently punched a wall in an act of frustration. His timeline to return is unclear, but he is not expected to play at all in the Play-In Tournament.

As the top seed in the Play-In, the Lakers will only need to win one game to advance into the NBA Playoffs. If the Lakers defeat the Wolves on Tuesday, they’ll enter the NBA Playoffs as the 7 seed and will face the Memphis Grizzlies.

If the Lakers lose Tuesday night’s contest, they’ll then have to face the winner of the 9 vs. 10 seed matchup involving the Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder. If they win that matchup, they’ll secure the 8th seed in the playoffs and a date with the 1-seeded Denver Nuggets. If they fail to win either game, their season is over.

Despite barely scraping by to get into a position to make the NBA postseason, the Lakers went 14-6 in March and April, buoyed by stellar performances by center Anthony Davis, who Tuesday was named Western Conference Player of the Month. It was Davis’ third-career monthly honor, and his first as a member of the Lakers.

Davis and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, will face the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. That game will be broadcast on TNT.