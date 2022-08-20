Tipoff for the upcoming NBA season is less than 60 days away and on Thursday the league released its long-awaited season schedule.

For L.A.’s teams, there are no shortage of premiere matchups in the coming months.

The Los Angeles Lakers will start their season against the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Lakers stars LeBron James, recently signed to a multiyear extension to stay in L.A., and Anthony Davis, will look to shake off the rust from an uneven season in which both struggled with injuries and lack of on-court chemistry with point guard Russell Westbrook.

They will get an early test of their slightly retooled team on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers were also selected to play a marquee game on Christmas Day against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. That game will be in Dallas with tip-off set for 1:30 p.m. on ABC.

Lakers 2022-23 NBA schedule (NBA Communications)

The Los Angeles Clippers will hope to have both of their stars aligned for their upcoming season. Forward Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the playoffs and his costar, veteran wing Paul George, carried the load admirably, but also missed time after tearing a ligament in his elbow late in the 2021 calendar year.

George ultimately returned to the starting lineup before the season wrapped up. The Clippers were the eighth seed heading into the play-in tournament, but failed to qualify for the postseason.

The Clippers will start their season against the aforementioned Lakers in an away game at S̶t̶a̶p̶l̶e̶s̶ ̶C̶e̶n̶t̶e̶r̶ Crypto.com Arena. It’s a Thursday night game on Oct. 20, with tip set for 7 p.m. TNT will carry the broadcast.

The “Hallway Series” is historically dominated by L.A.’s beloved Lakers, but the plucky Clippers have owned the rivalry in recent years having won 32 of their last 39 encounters.

Clippers 2022-23 NBA schedule (NBA Communications)

The Clippers will have 32 nationally televised games this upcoming season; the Lakers will have 39. All games and TV schedules are subject to change.

This NBA season, teams will travel a bit less, have fewer back-to-back games, and players will be no longer be subjected to regular COVID-19 screenings.

For more information about the NBA schedule and how it was put together, click here.