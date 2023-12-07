Los Angeles buses could soon be using AI cameras to automatically issue tickets to cars parked in bus lanes.

LA Metro is partnering with tech company Hayden AI to install an initial rollout of 100 camera systems.

The cameras keep an eye on bus lanes in real time and automatically issue citations to any cars parked in their way.

I got a demo of the technology earlier this year in Santa Monica, where the city’s bus system was evaluating if they should use it. The system consists of several cameras aimed out the windshield of the bus, along with an on board computer that uses AI to analyze the video captured in real time.

The goal is to make public transit faster, safer and more efficient by keeping bus lanes clear.

Of course, it will also provide an additional revenue source to the city.

The system will be installed soon and is scheduled to be operational in Spring 2024.

Update: Hayden AI says the cameras can “only create evidence packages for local parking authorities to review and issue citations for bus lane and bus stop parking violations because of a law passed in 2021 in California (AB 917). The law would have to change for the cameras to detect and send evidence to local authorities for other types of traffic violations.”