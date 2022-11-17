A person cycles along the Los Angeles River on February 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The city of Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti have launched a new program that will help with the maintenance and beautification of the Los Angeles River.

The L.A. River Rangers program will care for 18 miles of public space along the river. The city plans to hire 127 young L.A. residents as part of the program.

The rangers will serve public paths, trails and bridges along the river, primarily deployed in the Sepulveda Basin, as well as the surrounding areas and the Glendale Narrows.

The program is funded through a $5.2 million grant from the Californians for All Youth Job Corps and will be managed by the Los angeles Conservation Corps under the direction of the L.A. Board of Public Works.

The grant will fund the program for at least 18 months and could lead to the development of a more permanent program.

Rangers can be part-time or full-time and must be 31 years or younger.

To apply, click here.

City of Los Angeles announced the launch of a new cleanup and maintenance program for the L.A. River (City of Los Angeles)

Volunteer organizations across the city have called the River Rangers program a great opportunity for young Angelenos to give back to the city and restore the river, which Garcetti has made a priority for his administration.

Throughout Garcetti’s term as mayor, the city has expanded open spaces, constructed three pedestrian bridges over the river and connected several paths that the city hopes will one day traverse the entire length of the river through the city.

Garcetti called the river a “remarkable treasure” that connected people throughout the city.

“By ensuring the areas around the river stay clean and accessible, this new program will help our river realize its full potential as a precious resource and thoroughfare for our communities – all while connecting young Angelenos with opportunities that can help jumpstart their career,” Garcetti said.